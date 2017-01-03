San Francisco rapista s release to San Bernardino County temporarily halted
SAN BERNARDINO >> Prosecutors fought and won a legal battle to stop a convicted San Francisco-area sexual predator from being placed in the Morongo Basin. Luther Benjamin Evans, 67, was convicted in San Francisco in 1976 for residential burglary, rape and assault with intent to commit rape, in 1980 for rape and in 1991 for sexual battery while attempting rape, according to a San Bernardino County District Attorney's news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|7 hr
|Glitter2725
|14
|Global Fight Against Climate Change to 'Suffer ...
|15 hr
|IBU SOPIAN
|2
|Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters
|Jan 1
|the reveal
|3
|New year Fireworks show - rooftop view at the G...
|Jan 1
|KaszubWKalifornii
|1
|"Transgender" Surgery Under Obamacare Halted
|Jan 1
|Inquisitor
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Dec 31
|anonymous
|160
|No Taxes No Rules No Pants
|Dec 30
|Waldo Emerson
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC