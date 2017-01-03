San Francisco rapista s release to Sa...

San Francisco rapista s release to San Bernardino County temporarily halted

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

SAN BERNARDINO >> Prosecutors fought and won a legal battle to stop a convicted San Francisco-area sexual predator from being placed in the Morongo Basin. Luther Benjamin Evans, 67, was convicted in San Francisco in 1976 for residential burglary, rape and assault with intent to commit rape, in 1980 for rape and in 1991 for sexual battery while attempting rape, according to a San Bernardino County District Attorney's news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... 7 hr Glitter2725 14
News Global Fight Against Climate Change to 'Suffer ... 15 hr IBU SOPIAN 2
News Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters Jan 1 the reveal 3
New year Fireworks show - rooftop view at the G... Jan 1 KaszubWKalifornii 1
"Transgender" Surgery Under Obamacare Halted Jan 1 Inquisitor 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Dec 31 anonymous 160
No Taxes No Rules No Pants Dec 30 Waldo Emerson 3
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,609 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,279

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC