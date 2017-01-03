San Francisco rapista s release to San Bernardino County temporarily halted

SAN BERNARDINO >> Prosecutors fought and won a legal battle to stop a convicted San Francisco-area sexual predator from being placed in the Morongo Basin. Luther Benjamin Evans, 67, was convicted in San Francisco in 1976 for residential burglary, rape and assault with intent to commit rape, in 1980 for rape and in 1991 for sexual battery while attempting rape, according to a San Bernardino County District Attorney's news release.

