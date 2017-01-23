San Francisco pelted by hail overnight
Rainwater pools at the intersection of Oxford and Center streets as a pedestrian stays dry under an umbrella in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The National Weather Service received a number of reports of pea sized hail falling from City Hall to Bernal Heights to the Mission District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|10 hr
|mikexeznutz
|148
|H-1B visas may be targeted for reform
|Mon
|Wildchild
|1
|Seperation Supporters
|Mon
|Inquisitor
|8
|help a family in need
|Sat
|jkee
|2
|The rent is too damn high
|Jan 21
|Raven
|2
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Jan 20
|anonymous
|165
|Michael Savage Wiener and staff
|Jan 17
|Re fu mrs prissy
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC