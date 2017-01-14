San Francisco man returns 100-year overdue library book
A book of short stories titled "Forty Minutes Late" has been returned to a San Francisco library - 100 years late. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Bay Area resident Webb Johnson returned the book Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|14 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|18 hr
|who votes for Pelosi
|3
|Nobody wants to buy this bizarre house in a wea...
|Fri
|Test
|10
|Pro-marijuana TV ads push legalizing and taxing... (Jul '09)
|Jan 11
|Ladybug
|101
|Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08)
|Jan 11
|All
|149
|Gay Circus
|Jan 11
|Earl
|1
|San Francisco Restaurant Week Deals - Jan. 18-25
|Jan 10
|howefortunate
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC