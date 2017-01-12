San Francisco Ice Cream Is About to Get Even Weirder
Even if 2016 hadn't been such a thoroughly horrible year, the news of Salt & Straw 's imminent arrival in San Francisco would have been greeted with gratitude. Our city has established a high bar for pleasingly off-kilter ice cream flavors, but the Portland-based company has arguably taken it even higher: Although you can find regular chocolate and vanilla at its stores, it's creations like fennel five-spiced eggnog, Oregon ham, and black olive brittle and goat cheese that inspire its legendary lines.
