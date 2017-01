San Francisco hospital fined $100K over patient's death

Institutional Utility Worker Mark Baker lays down mulch in the therapeutic plant area next to the Virginia Leishman Farm at Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center Oct. 13, 2016 in San Francisco, Calif. Institutional Utility Worker Mark Baker lays down mulch in the therapeutic plant area next to the Virginia Leishman Farm at Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center Oct. 13, 2016 in San Francisco, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.