San Francisco home to California's mo...

San Francisco home to California's most dangerous drivers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

In news that will have many locals nodding their heads in agreement, a Southern California-based data agency found that San Francisco drivers are California's most dangerous. And yet, we didn't actually do all that bad when it came to any individual ranking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who installs more solar power? Republicans and ... 2 hr Solarman 1
The rent is too damn high 14 hr mrdia 4
San Francisco Mayor 14 hr Gilbert 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 16 hr Well Well 167
help a family in need Wed Well Well 3
Katharine the great white shark Jan 24 marcia neil 1
News Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10) Jan 23 mikexeznutz 148
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,501 • Total comments across all topics: 278,290,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC