San Francisco carries on protests against North Dakota Pipeline

"Wounded Knee," of both the Me-Wuk tribe and member of Idle No More SF Bay, protests the advancement of the Keystone XL and Dakota Pipeline at the Federal Building in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Idle No More SF Bay offers refinery healing walks for the public to join Native American sisters and brothers in prayer and deeper connection to the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golden Gate Xpress.