San Francisco Begins 2017 With Two Homicides

Two hours after San Francisco ended 2016 with one of the highest homicide counts in years , the city's cycle of violent deaths began anew, as New Year's Day was host to the city's first slayings of 2017. According to San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Officer Grace Gatpandan, police were called to the intersection of 26th and Shotwell Streets at 2:13 a.m. on January 1, "on reports of a shooting victim found."

