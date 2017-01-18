San Francisco Arts Education Project presents CARNIVAL

Emily Keeler, San Francisco Arts Education's Artistic Director, announced today that the San Francisco Arts Education Project's 2017 production is the classic Broadway musical Carnival , which introduced the song "Love Makes the World Go 'Round." A troupe of 43 young people, ages 9 to 14, revive this Broadway musical gem from 1961 with a book by Michael Stewart and a score by Bob Merrill and based on the 1953 film Lili starring Leslie Caron .

