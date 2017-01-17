San Francisco artists form human chai...

San Francisco artists form human chain across Golden Gate Bridge in peaceful demonstration

Donald Trump 's inauguration might be unstoppable, but that doesn't mean people are about to sit around and normalize hate and bigotry. Across the nation, communities are seizing January 20th as an opportunity to demonstrate the power of unity in overcoming darkness, and from inspiring Post-it-covered walls to the eleven-year-old offering "emotional-advice therapy" in the NYC subway, many are doing so in creative and unprecedented ways.

