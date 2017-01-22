San Francisco (Ap) - Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. announced a recall...
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. announced a recall Sunday of certain 12-ounce bottles of its pale ales, IPA's and other beers after detecting a packaging flaw that could cause a piece of glass to break off into the bottle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seperation Supporters
|7 hr
|ProphetOfCal
|7
|help a family in need
|Sat
|jkee
|2
|The rent is too damn high
|Sat
|Raven
|2
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Jan 20
|anonymous
|165
|Michael Savage Wiener and staff
|Jan 17
|Re fu mrs prissy
|2
|Assisted Living Insights in San Francisco
|Jan 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|Jan 17
|Getting
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC