Safety workshop for artists in respon...

Safety workshop for artists in response to Ghost Ship fire

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Artists hoping to make their studios and living spaces safer in the wake of the deadly Ghost Ship Fire in Oakland can attend a free fire safety workshop Tuesday in San Francisco's Mission District. The workshop at Brava Theater for the Arts will bring together fire and building department officials as well as representatives from tenancy and eviction defense groups, according to organizer Spike Kahn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters Sun the reveal 3
New year Fireworks show - rooftop view at the G... Sun KaszubWKalifornii 1
"Transgender" Surgery Under Obamacare Halted Sun Inquisitor 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Sat anonymous 160
No Taxes No Rules No Pants Dec 30 Waldo Emerson 3
News Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on... Dec 28 Christian Taliban 2
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... Dec 28 huntcoyotes 12
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,556,940

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC