Safety workshop for artists in response to Ghost Ship fire
Artists hoping to make their studios and living spaces safer in the wake of the deadly Ghost Ship Fire in Oakland can attend a free fire safety workshop Tuesday in San Francisco's Mission District. The workshop at Brava Theater for the Arts will bring together fire and building department officials as well as representatives from tenancy and eviction defense groups, according to organizer Spike Kahn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters
|Sun
|the reveal
|3
|New year Fireworks show - rooftop view at the G...
|Sun
|KaszubWKalifornii
|1
|"Transgender" Surgery Under Obamacare Halted
|Sun
|Inquisitor
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sat
|anonymous
|160
|No Taxes No Rules No Pants
|Dec 30
|Waldo Emerson
|3
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|Dec 28
|Christian Taliban
|2
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|Dec 28
|huntcoyotes
|12
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC