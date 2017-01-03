Ritz-Carlton San Francisco Hotel Sold to Carey Watermark Investors
Carey Watermark Investors 2 Incorporated , a non-traded real estate investment trust focused on investing in lodging and lodging-related properties, announced that it has acquired The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco Carey Watermark Investors 2 Incorporated , a non-traded real estate investment trust focused on investing in lodging and lodging-related properties, announced that it has acquired The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, a landmark hotel in the heart of downtown San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood. Iconic, irreplaceable asset: The 18-column, nine-story building spanning Stockton Street was originally developed in 1909 and designed by Napoleon Le Brun & Sons of New York.
