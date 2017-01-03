Raw Sewage Leak Floods SF Hall of Justice; Workers Evacuated
Crews clean up after an apparent raw sewage leak Tuesday at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco. Raw sewage flooded several floors of the Hall of Justice in San Francisco on Tuesday after an inmate stuffed a large bath towel down a toilet, officials said.
