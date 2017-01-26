Protests planned at LAX in wake of Trump order halting immigration
A protester raises her fist and shouts as she joins others assembled at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 after two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bay Area Greenpeace activists charged with unfu...
|2 hr
|Xena44
|2
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sat
|anonymous
|170
|Who installs more solar power? Republicans and ...
|Fri
|Mikey
|5
|Seperation Supporters
|Fri
|Inquisitor
|10
|The rent is too damn high
|Jan 26
|mrdia
|4
|San Francisco Mayor
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
|help a family in need
|Jan 25
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC