Protestors block arrival lower deck roadway on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in San Francisco, Calif.
An immigration ban protest took place at San Francisco International Airport and several other airports nationwide in response to President Donald Trump's new immigration policies. Here are some of the signs from the protest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|2 hr
|gwww
|4
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|9 hr
|Tramp353
|61,395
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|10 hr
|Larry
|7
|Bay Area Greenpeace activists charged with unfu...
|10 hr
|PhD toker
|3
|Who installs more solar power? Republicans and ...
|21 hr
|Inquisitor
|4
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Jan 28
|anonymous
|170
|Seperation Supporters
|Jan 27
|Inquisitor
|10
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC