Pinchas Zukerman tops artist list for Chamber Music San Francisco season

Not long after he founded the popular chamber music series, he presented a concert by the world-renowned Beaux Arts Trio. After the performance, the group's pianist, Menahem Pressler, put his hand on Levenstein's shoulder and said "You'll present us every year, OK?" For Levenstein, that was the supreme affirmation of Chamber Music San Francisco's winning formula.

