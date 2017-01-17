Photos: Fleet Week San Francisco 2016

The weekend is a way for locals to celebrate the nation's sea services, but all heads were turned toward the sky during San Francisco's Fleet Week airshow in early October 2016. The aerobatic performers included the Navy Blue Angels, the Breitling Jet Team, the Royal Canadian Air Force and more.

