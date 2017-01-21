Photos: 100,000 Attend Women's March In San Francisco As City Hall Lights Up Pink
As one rain-soaked sign summarized the scene, it was a "Nasty Day for The Nasty Women." But cold, wet weather didn't deter the 100,000 people who gathered in San Francisco this afternoon to march through puddles and into the evening in one of hundreds of Women's Marches held across the nation.
