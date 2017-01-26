Oscar-nominated Iranian director to s...

Oscar-nominated Iranian director to skip awards over ban

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

An Oscar-nominated Iranian director said Sunday he will not attend this year's Academy Awards because of a travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump . Asghar Farhadi , an acclaimed director whose film, "The Salesman," was nominated for best foreign language film, said the uncertainty surrounding his ability to travel to the United States was "in no way acceptable," and that he would not attend next month's ceremony even if an exception to the ban were possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bay Area Greenpeace activists charged with unfu... Sun Xena44 2
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Sat anonymous 170
News Who installs more solar power? Republicans and ... Fri Mikey 3
Seperation Supporters Fri Inquisitor 10
The rent is too damn high Jan 26 mrdia 4
San Francisco Mayor Jan 26 Gilbert 1
help a family in need Jan 25 Well Well 3
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,389,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC