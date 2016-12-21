New shelter for SFACC; dog grooming lawsuit; GGNRA dog management plan
The contractual relationship to provide animal care and control services between San Francisco and the San Francisco SPCA ended in 1989, when San Francisco Animal Care and Control was then created. With no time or money to build a new facility, ACC moved into an old warehouse and cobbled together a shelter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marina Times.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters
|Sun
|the reveal
|3
|New year Fireworks show - rooftop view at the G...
|Sun
|KaszubWKalifornii
|1
|"Transgender" Surgery Under Obamacare Halted
|Sun
|Inquisitor
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sat
|anonymous
|160
|No Taxes No Rules No Pants
|Dec 30
|Waldo Emerson
|3
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|Dec 28
|Christian Taliban
|2
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|Dec 28
|huntcoyotes
|12
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC