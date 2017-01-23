New San Francisco police chief takes on job of reforming department
Former Los Angeles police Deputy Chief Bill Scott was sworn in Monday as San Francisco's new chief of police in a City Hall ceremony marked by the shouts of a handful of protesters. Scott, who was appointed by Mayor Ed Lee last month after a months-long search triggered by the resignation in May of former police Chief Greg Suhr, takes the helm at a time of turmoil and change and is expected to lead the department through a reform process started under his predecessor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|6 hr
|mikexeznutz
|148
|H-1B visas may be targeted for reform
|22 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Seperation Supporters
|22 hr
|Inquisitor
|8
|help a family in need
|Sat
|jkee
|2
|The rent is too damn high
|Jan 21
|Raven
|2
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Jan 20
|anonymous
|165
|Michael Savage Wiener and staff
|Jan 17
|Re fu mrs prissy
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC