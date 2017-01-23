New San Francisco police chief takes on job of reforming department

Former Los Angeles police Deputy Chief Bill Scott was sworn in Monday as San Francisco's new chief of police in a City Hall ceremony marked by the shouts of a handful of protesters. Scott, who was appointed by Mayor Ed Lee last month after a months-long search triggered by the resignation in May of former police Chief Greg Suhr, takes the helm at a time of turmoil and change and is expected to lead the department through a reform process started under his predecessor.

