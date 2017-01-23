Nazi Consulate once called the Whittier Mansion in San Francisco
January 30, 1950: House at Jackson and Laguna Streets, in San Francisco's Pacific Heights, was once home to the Nazi Consulate. The furnishings at that time were being auctioned off.
