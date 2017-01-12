N.J. college to curate works of favorite son Springsteen
The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at the West Long Branch school will feature the Garden State-born rocker's personal collection of written works, artifacts, photographs and other memorabilia from his career. The university has been the home of the Bruce Springsteen Special Collection since 2011.
