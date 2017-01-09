Michael Tilson Thomas pulls out all t...

Michael Tilson Thomas pulls out all the stops for San Francisco...

Back in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, audiences and music critics were using such words as, "naA ve," "morbid" and "bombastic" to describe the music composed by Gustav Mahler. But when the very same music was performed in the United States from the year 1960 and on to the present day, such words have been replaced by the likes of "profound," "imaginative" and "monumental."

