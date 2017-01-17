Marin residents fight against Trumpa ...

Marin residents fight against Trumpa s policies at San Francisco womena s march

A crowd listens to speakers at a rally near City Hall before a women's march during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency in San Francisco on Saturday. Hundreds of Marin residents started their weekend lined up to catch a ride on the Larkspur Ferry to the San Francisco women's march.

