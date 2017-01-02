Man fatally shot in Mission District identified
A man fatally shot in San Francisco's Mission District on Thursday evening has been identified by the medical examiner's office as 39-year-old Mathew Fiame. The shooting occurred at about 6:25 p.m. in the 200 block of Valencia Street.
