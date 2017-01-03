Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself

A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to two female victims in South San Francisco on New Year's Day, according to police. Shamsher Rai, a San Bruno resident, is accused of exposing himself to the victims in an incident reported at about 7:10 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of South Maple Avenue, police said.

