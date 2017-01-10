Los Angeles will be home to George Lu...

Los Angeles will be home to George Lucas' $1-billion museum

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

George Lucas' Museum of Narrative Art will be built in Los Angeles, the project's directors have announced. The $1-billion Exposition Park museum will be funded by Lucas, the creator of "Star Wars."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08) 6 hr Westwood 148
San Francisco Restaurant Week Deals - Jan. 18-25 12 hr howefortunate 1
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 8 gwww 15
Half monkey can kneel at home,NOW Jan 8 BLDM 1
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... Jan 5 Rufus Hanson 13
News Global Fight Against Climate Change to 'Suffer ... Jan 5 Anonymous 2
News Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters Jan 1 the reveal 3
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,146 • Total comments across all topics: 277,795,653

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC