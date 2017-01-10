Los Angeles will be home to George Lucas' $1-billion museum
George Lucas' Museum of Narrative Art will be built in Los Angeles, the project's directors have announced. The $1-billion Exposition Park museum will be funded by Lucas, the creator of "Star Wars."
