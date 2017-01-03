Los Angeles beats San Francisco for G...

Los Angeles beats San Francisco for George Lucas museum site

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

"Star Wars" creator George Lucas and his team chose LA over San Francisco on Tuesday as the home of a museum that will showcase his life's work and huge film history collection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08) 17 hr Westwood 148
San Francisco Restaurant Week Deals - Jan. 18-25 23 hr howefortunate 1
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 8 gwww 15
Half monkey can kneel at home,NOW Jan 8 BLDM 1
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... Jan 5 Rufus Hanson 13
News Global Fight Against Climate Change to 'Suffer ... Jan 5 Anonymous 2
News Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters Jan 1 the reveal 3
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,774 • Total comments across all topics: 277,806,434

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC