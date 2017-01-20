Lightning hits Sutro Tower in San Francisco
Thunder & lightning reported in #SanFrancisco as a line of storms approaches the city. Small hail, strong winds and heavy rain likely! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/gMSI6xvp7X Overall, California has seen a significant retreat from the once-statewide drought.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seperation Supporters
|1 hr
|Raven
|2
|The rent is too damn high
|1 hr
|Raven
|2
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|21 hr
|anonymous
|165
|Michael Savage Wiener and staff
|Jan 17
|Re fu mrs prissy
|2
|Assisted Living Insights in San Francisco
|Jan 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|Jan 17
|Getting
|6
|A San Francisco Night
|Jan 15
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC