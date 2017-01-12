Lefty O'Doul's to move from San Franc...

Lefty O'Doul's to move from San Francisco's Union Square

Read more: KRON 4

Lefty O'Doul's, a long-running restaurant near San Francisco's Union Square, is looking for a new location nearby, a spokesman said today. The restaurant, named for a San Francisco baseball player and team manager, is losing its lease at 333 Geary St., where it has been located since 1958, according to spokesman Lee Houskeeper.

