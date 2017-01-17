Larkspur: Extra ferry run offered for march in San Francisco
Golden Gate Ferry has added an extra trip from San Francisco to Larkspur on Saturday night to accommodate passengers returning from the San Francisco Women's March. The 450-passenger high-speed ferry will leave the San Francisco Ferry Terminal at 8:40 p.m., arriving in Larkspur at 9:10 p.m. Prior to the extra run, the ferry also has four other round-trip routes as part of its normal Saturday schedule.
