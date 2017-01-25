Kink.com to Stop Filming in San Franc...

Kink.com to Stop Filming in San Francisco Next Month

Kink.com, the fetish pornography site that's been filming in the San Francisco Armory for the last decade, is shutting down production in the Bay Area. The company that once made 100 films a month at its Mission district site told the Guardian that it will stop production in February.

