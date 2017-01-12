Kenneth Cha IDd as SF officer involved in shooting
Sean Moore, 42, was shot twice and seriously wounded by a San Francisco police officer in front of his home in the Ocean View neighborhood on Jan. 6, 2017. Sean Moore, 42, was shot twice and seriously wounded by a San Francisco police officer in front of his home in the Ocean View neighborhood on Jan. 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|4 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|9 hr
|who votes for Pelosi
|3
|Nobody wants to buy this bizarre house in a wea...
|20 hr
|Test
|10
|Pro-marijuana TV ads push legalizing and taxing... (Jul '09)
|Jan 11
|Ladybug
|101
|Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08)
|Jan 11
|All
|149
|Gay Circus
|Jan 11
|Earl
|1
|San Francisco Restaurant Week Deals - Jan. 18-25
|Jan 10
|howefortunate
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC