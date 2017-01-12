kcra
Thousands of nurses, doctors, and patients who have benefited from President Barack Obama's health care law rallied Sunday in California to denounce the Republican effort to overturn it. Rallies in Sacramento, San Francisco and Los Angeles were part of dozens nationwide taking place in support of the Affordable Care Act, considered Obama's most important domestic legacy.
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A San Francisco Night
|23 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Sat
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|Sat
|who votes for Pelosi
|3
|Nobody wants to buy this bizarre house in a wea...
|Fri
|Test
|10
|Pro-marijuana TV ads push legalizing and taxing... (Jul '09)
|Jan 11
|Ladybug
|101
|Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08)
|Jan 11
|All
|149
|Gay Circus
|Jan 11
|Earl
|1
