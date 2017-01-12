kcra

11 hrs ago

Thousands of nurses, doctors, and patients who have benefited from President Barack Obama's health care law rallied Sunday in California to denounce the Republican effort to overturn it. Rallies in Sacramento, San Francisco and Los Angeles were part of dozens nationwide taking place in support of the Affordable Care Act, considered Obama's most important domestic legacy.

