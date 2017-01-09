Judge does not hold city of San Franc...

Judge does not hold city of San Francisco liable for the death of Kathryn Steinle

A federal judge says San Francisco cannot be held liable for the death of a woman who authorities say was shot and killed by a man who was in the country illegally. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero dismissed wrongful death claims filed by the family of 32-year-old Kathryn Steinle against the city and Sheriff Ross Mirkarimi.

