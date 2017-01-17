Jewish protesters block Israeli consu...

Jewish protesters block Israeli consulate in SF

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Jewish News Weekly

A group of Jews under the banner of #JewishResistance are protesting in front of the Israeli Consulate in San Francisco this morning. Members of #JewishResistance blocking access to Israeli consulate in San Francisco to protest Occupation, Trump appointments, Jan. 20, 2017 "We're telling that the consulate that we don't support the ongoing occupation of Palestine and the way that it's connected with militarized policing here in the U.S.," media contact Faryn Borella told J. "We don't support Trump appointments like Jared Kushner to oversee the peace process and David Friedman as ambassador to Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seperation Supporters 5 hr Wowee 3
The rent is too damn high 12 hr Raven 2
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Fri anonymous 165
Michael Savage Wiener and staff Jan 17 Re fu mrs prissy 2
Assisted Living Insights in San Francisco Jan 17 Anonymous 1
Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators Jan 17 Getting 6
A San Francisco Night Jan 15 Mark Rosenkranz 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for San Francisco County was issued at January 21 at 2:27PM PST

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,188 • Total comments across all topics: 278,123,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC