Jewish protesters block Israeli consulate in SF

A group of Jews under the banner of #JewishResistance are protesting in front of the Israeli Consulate in San Francisco this morning. Members of #JewishResistance blocking access to Israeli consulate in San Francisco to protest Occupation, Trump appointments, Jan. 20, 2017 "We're telling that the consulate that we don't support the ongoing occupation of Palestine and the way that it's connected with militarized policing here in the U.S.," media contact Faryn Borella told J. "We don't support Trump appointments like Jared Kushner to oversee the peace process and David Friedman as ambassador to Israel.

