Jane Mudge Appointed President of San Francisco Opera Guild
At San Francisco Opera Guild's Annual Meeting on November 8, 2016, Jane Mudge was selected to be its new President. A San Francisco business owner and nonprofit fundraiser for various Bay Area arts and education institutions, Jane Mudge succeeded Charlot D. Malin in the role and will serve as President of the Opera Guild for two years.
