It's the first expansion for MoMo's o...

It's the first expansion for MoMo's of San Francisco.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

The new MoMo's in Walnut Creek will feature a raw bar, plus some seafood faves from sister restaurant Mission Rock. For East Bay fans of San Francisco's MoMo's, the long wait is nearly over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bay Area Greenpeace activists charged with unfu... Sun Xena44 2
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Jan 28 anonymous 170
News Who installs more solar power? Republicans and ... Jan 27 Mikey 3
Seperation Supporters Jan 27 Inquisitor 10
The rent is too damn high Jan 26 mrdia 4
San Francisco Mayor Jan 26 Gilbert 1
help a family in need Jan 25 Well Well 3
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for San Francisco County was issued at January 31 at 12:00AM PST

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC