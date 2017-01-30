Hundreds protest at San Francisco airport over Trump order

Hundreds of protesters blocked the street outside the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump's order that bars nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Mozhgan Mostafavi was waiting Saturday for her 80-year-old father, who was traveling from Iran to have hip surgery and visit with family for his grandson's birthday. He has a green card and has been here many times, she said, but his plane landed at 1 p.m. and as evening fell he had not emerged.

