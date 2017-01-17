Heavy rain in San Francisco will hold...

Heavy rain in San Francisco will hold off until this time on

Read more: SFGate

Thousands of people will descend on San Francisco Saturday evening for the Women's March. The plan is for a rally with speakers and music at Civic Center at 3 p.m. and a 1.7-mile walk down Market Street at 5 p.m. Brian Mejia, a meteorologist with the Bay Area National Weather Service, says those attending the event should be prepared for light showers and wear rain gear and bring umbrellas.

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for San Francisco County was issued at January 21 at 8:41PM PST

