Heavy rain in San Francisco will hold off until this time on
Thousands of people will descend on San Francisco Saturday evening for the Women's March. The plan is for a rally with speakers and music at Civic Center at 3 p.m. and a 1.7-mile walk down Market Street at 5 p.m. Brian Mejia, a meteorologist with the Bay Area National Weather Service, says those attending the event should be prepared for light showers and wear rain gear and bring umbrellas.
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|help a family in need
|1 hr
|jkee
|2
|Seperation Supporters
|11 hr
|Wowee
|3
|The rent is too damn high
|18 hr
|Raven
|2
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Fri
|anonymous
|165
|Michael Savage Wiener and staff
|Jan 17
|Re fu mrs prissy
|2
|Assisted Living Insights in San Francisco
|Jan 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|Jan 17
|Getting
|6
