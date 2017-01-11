Heavy Rain, Floods Drench California as Thousands Urged to Evacuate
A powerful band of thunderstorms over California this week has swollen rivers, downed trees and prompted many to evacuate, with more days of heavy rain in the forecast. Meanwhile, some 3,000 residents in Sonoma County were under an evacuation advisory as the Russian River crested Monday at 35 feet, flooding several low-lying neighborhoods, according to ABC's San Francisco station KGO-TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|4 hr
|Mintz2957
|17
|Pro-marijuana TV ads push legalizing and taxing... (Jul '09)
|10 hr
|Ladybug
|101
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|12 hr
|Nosie
|2
|Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08)
|12 hr
|All
|149
|Gay Circus
|12 hr
|Earl
|1
|San Francisco Restaurant Week Deals - Jan. 18-25
|Tue
|howefortunate
|1
|Half monkey can kneel at home,NOW
|Jan 8
|BLDM
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC