Heavy Rain, Floods Drench California

Heavy Rain, Floods Drench California as Thousands Urged to Evacuate

14 hrs ago Read more: WJOL-AM Joliet

A powerful band of thunderstorms over California this week has swollen rivers, downed trees and prompted many to evacuate, with more days of heavy rain in the forecast. Meanwhile, some 3,000 residents in Sonoma County were under an evacuation advisory as the Russian River crested Monday at 35 feet, flooding several low-lying neighborhoods, according to ABC's San Francisco station KGO-TV.

