Haight Ashbury's Free Health Clinic: Middle-Aged And Still Groovy

Since it opened 50 years ago, the Haight Ashbury Free Medical Clinic has been a refuge - for everyone from flower children to famous rock stars to Vietnam War veterans returning home addicted to heroin. Strolling through the clinic halls in San Francisco, Dr. David Smith , the medical organization's founder, points to a large collage that decorates a wall of an exam room affectionately referred to as the Psychedelic Wall of Fame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.