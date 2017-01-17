Haight Ashbury's Free Health Clinic: ...

Haight Ashbury's Free Health Clinic: Middle-Aged And Still Groovy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

Since it opened 50 years ago, the Haight Ashbury Free Medical Clinic has been a refuge - for everyone from flower children to famous rock stars to Vietnam War veterans returning home addicted to heroin. Strolling through the clinic halls in San Francisco, Dr. David Smith , the medical organization's founder, points to a large collage that decorates a wall of an exam room affectionately referred to as the Psychedelic Wall of Fame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seperation Supporters 2 hr ProphetOfCal 7
help a family in need Sat jkee 2
The rent is too damn high Sat Raven 2
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Jan 20 anonymous 165
Michael Savage Wiener and staff Jan 17 Re fu mrs prissy 2
Assisted Living Insights in San Francisco Jan 17 Anonymous 1
Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators Jan 17 Getting 6
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for San Francisco County was issued at January 22 at 12:11PM PST

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,967 • Total comments across all topics: 278,162,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC