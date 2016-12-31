Goodwill holds annual Donate-a-thon in San Francisco
The event took place at the organization's donation drop on Mission Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Year's Eve is the busiest day of the year for many Bay Area residents who want to receive a 2016 tax benefit. Those who donate will have the opportunity to listen to live music from the band FatheR, BrotheR, Sun and free popcorn.
