Goodwill holds annual Donate-a-thon i...

Goodwill holds annual Donate-a-thon in San Francisco

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

The event took place at the organization's donation drop on Mission Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Year's Eve is the busiest day of the year for many Bay Area residents who want to receive a 2016 tax benefit. Those who donate will have the opportunity to listen to live music from the band FatheR, BrotheR, Sun and free popcorn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 16 hr anonymous 160
No Taxes No Rules No Pants Fri Waldo Emerson 3
News Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on... Dec 28 Christian Taliban 2
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... Dec 28 huntcoyotes 12
Here comes the man. Dec 27 Inquisitor 5
1/2 monkey wins a game Dec 26 Inquisitor 2
NO TAXES on Business Dec 26 TRUMP 4ever 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,246 • Total comments across all topics: 277,512,256

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC