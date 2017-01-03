Ghostship Fire: Mourn The Dead, Fight Like Hell For The Living
In this recent article, Marc Ribot explores how the tragedy at Oakland'sGhostShip lofts is indicative of a broader issue concerning the marginalization of working artists. Marc Ribot is an American Musician a member of NYC artists rights group MusiciansACTION http://musiciansaction.org/ .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebot.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|Thu
|Rufus Hanson
|13
|Global Fight Against Climate Change to 'Suffer ...
|Thu
|IBU SOPIAN
|2
|Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters
|Jan 1
|the reveal
|3
|New year Fireworks show - rooftop view at the G...
|Jan 1
|KaszubWKalifornii
|1
|"Transgender" Surgery Under Obamacare Halted
|Jan 1
|Inquisitor
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Dec 31
|anonymous
|160
|No Taxes No Rules No Pants
|Dec 30
|Waldo Emerson
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC