George Lucas museum cliffhanger: LA or San Francisco?
This concept design provided by the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art shows a rendering of their proposed museum on Treasure Island in San Francisco. In January George Lucas, the legendary filmmaker, is expected to decide whether he will put a museum for his extensive personal art collection in San Francisco or Los Angeles, after other attempts were upended by community opposition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters
|Sun
|the reveal
|3
|New year Fireworks show - rooftop view at the G...
|Sun
|KaszubWKalifornii
|1
|"Transgender" Surgery Under Obamacare Halted
|Sun
|Inquisitor
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sat
|anonymous
|160
|No Taxes No Rules No Pants
|Dec 30
|Waldo Emerson
|3
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|Dec 28
|Christian Taliban
|2
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|Dec 28
|huntcoyotes
|12
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC