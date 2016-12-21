George Lucas museum cliffhanger: LA or San Francisco?
George Lucas is no stranger to epic struggles on the big screen, but he didn't expect one off-camera when it came to his art collection. For nearly a decade, the filmmaker has tried to build a museum to house an extensive personal collection that includes 40,000 paintings, illustrations and film-related items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters
|Sun
|the reveal
|3
|New year Fireworks show - rooftop view at the G...
|Sun
|KaszubWKalifornii
|1
|"Transgender" Surgery Under Obamacare Halted
|Sun
|Inquisitor
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sat
|anonymous
|160
|No Taxes No Rules No Pants
|Dec 30
|Waldo Emerson
|3
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|Dec 28
|Christian Taliban
|2
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|Dec 28
|huntcoyotes
|12
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC