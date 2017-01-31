From doctor to US military cook, Trump ban upends many lives
Iraqi refugee Raed Rabban, left, meets with Mark Arabo, president of the Minority Humanitarian Foundation, which helps Iraqi Christians settle in the United States, in his garage in El Cajon, Calif., Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Rabban's younger brother, Luey, who works as cook in a Baghdad restaurant, received refugee status in the United States about eight months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bay Area Greenpeace activists charged with unfu...
|5 min
|PhD toker
|3
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|2 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Who installs more solar power? Republicans and ...
|10 hr
|Inquisitor
|4
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Jan 28
|anonymous
|170
|Seperation Supporters
|Jan 27
|Inquisitor
|10
|The rent is too damn high
|Jan 26
|mrdia
|4
|San Francisco Mayor
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC