First State-Funded Inmate Sex Reassignment Surgery Takes Place In San Francisco
Thursday marked the first court-mandated sex reassignment surgery for an incarcerated person in the United States, and the procedure took place in San Francisco. As KRON 4 reports , 57-year-old convicted murderer Shiloh Heavenly Quine received the surgery, paid for by the state of California, and will be transferred to a women's prison after she recovers.
