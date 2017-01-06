First State-Funded Inmate Sex Reassig...

First State-Funded Inmate Sex Reassignment Surgery Takes Place In San Francisco

12 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

Thursday marked the first court-mandated sex reassignment surgery for an incarcerated person in the United States, and the procedure took place in San Francisco. As KRON 4 reports , 57-year-old convicted murderer Shiloh Heavenly Quine received the surgery, paid for by the state of California, and will be transferred to a women's prison after she recovers.

